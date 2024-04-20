Pakistan put up a comprehensive show with the ball in hand to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the 2nd T20I of the series on April 20. Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for just 90 runs, with Pakistan bowlers completely dictating proceedings. Shaheen Afridi was the best bowler, and he finished with figures of 3/13. Comeback man Mohammad Amir finished with figures of 2/13 in three overs while spinners Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed took two each. For New Zealand, Mark Chapman was the highest scorer with 19 runs. In response, Pakistan chased down the total in 12.1 overs, with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 45* off 34 balls. PAK vs NZ 1st T20I 2024: Spectators At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Forced to Take Shelter Under Polythene During Rain Due to Absence of Roof (Watch Video).

Pakistan Beat New Zealand

