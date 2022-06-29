Ireland put up a fight in the second and series decider T20I. Chasing mammoth 226 runs, Ireland managed 221 for five in their allotted 20 overs. After Deepak Hooda's century, India managed to post a big total. Ireland responded well to take match to the end. Umran Malik was then entrusted to bowl the final over with Ireland requiring 17 runs.

What a thriller we've witnessed 😮#TeamIndia win the 2nd #IREvIND by 4 runs and seal the 2-match series 2️⃣-0️⃣ 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Ix0a6evrR pic.twitter.com/6GaXOAaieQ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022

