Former Indian kabaddi captain Deepak Hooda was saved by the Uttarakhand police from drowning after he fell into the Ganga river in Haridwar on July 23. In a video which has gone viral, a rescue team on a motorboat was seen rescuing the 2020 Arjuna Awardee, who was caught in the strong current of the water. The rescuers were able to pull Deepak Hooda out of the water and onto their boat to safety after he had fallen into the river in Haridwar. A lot of people gathered in the adjoining areas as the rescue team saved Deepak Hooda from drowning in the strong current of the river. ‘I Have Seen Him With Men’: Boxer Saweety Boora Alleges Husband Deepak Hooda Is Interested in Males Amid Divorce Battle (Watch Video).

Deepak Hooda Saved From Drowning in Ganga by Uttarakhand Police

