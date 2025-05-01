Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he is a top bowler in the Indian Premier League as he scalped a hat-trick during the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chahal bowled the 19th over of the CSK innings and scalped four wickets in the over, three of which came in consecutive deliveries. He dismissed MS Dhoni, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad, latter three in consecutive deliveries to scalp his hat-trick. After his hat-trick fans shared funny memes on social media on him. Yuzvendra Chahal Performs Trademark 'Meme Celebration' After Scalping Hat-Trick During CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

