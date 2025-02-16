The WPL 2025 is getting even more exciting with high scores and close finishes. After a big score finish in the opening match, the second match went to wire, with the winner decided on the last ball of the match. The run-out decision went to third Umpire, who after taking his time and inspecting all possible aspect handed decision in favour of Delhi Capital. Fans were divided regarding the final ball run-out decision but Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal praised the third umpire for handing the situation during game. Check out the post below. WPL 2025: Out or Not Out? What Does The Run-Out Rule State As Delhi Capitals Win Match Against Mumbai Indians After Controversial Call.

Parth Jindal’s Praising Post on Third Umpire of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Match

Irrespective of the result in the ongoing WPL i must applaud the 3rd umpire who is absolutely world class - to make that kind of decision and to take the replay so many frames back under so much pressure is world class @wplt20 @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 15, 2025

