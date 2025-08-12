Dewald Brevis showed his immense talent in the International stage as he scored a sensational century during the Australia vs South Africa second T20I at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Brevis always had the promise in him since the U-19 days but it never came out as the way it was supposed to. But this time, he stepped up and showed some brilliant strokeplay against the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa to bring up his maiden century in T20Is. He also became the second fastest centurion in T20Is for South Africa as he brought up the milestone in just 41 balls. AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025: Tim David Highlights Australia’s Batting Approach After Win Over South Africa.

Dewald Brevis Becomes the Second Fastest South African to Score A Century in T20Is

The second-quickest T20I hundred from a South African player! Dewald Brevis, take a bow 👏#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/JOpk3tptGT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 12, 2025

