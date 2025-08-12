As the South Africa national cricket team batter Dewald Brevis touched the 120-run mark during the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025, he became the player with the highest individual score in a T20I match for the Proteas. Hitting that splendid century, Dewald Brevis broke the record of the former legend Faf du Plessis, who had scored 119 runs against the West Indies at Johannesburg in January 2015. Breaking the decade-long record, Dewald Brevis is now the player with the most runs in a T20I innings for the Proteas. With this knock, he has also become the youngest South African to score a century. 'The Boy Can Play' AB de Villiers Lauds Dewald Brevis' Century During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. Points Out All IPL Franchise Except CSK Missed Out On South African Youngster.

Highest Individual Score by a South Africa Batsman

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)