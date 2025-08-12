Dewald Brevis stunned Australia and impressed the cricket fraternity as he scored a sensational century during the Australia vs South Africa second T20I 2025 at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. He scored a 41-ball hundred, shattering records as he became the second fastest South African to score a century and also became highest individual score-holder for South Africa in T20Is. AB de Villiers was impressed by Brevis' performance and lauded him on social media. He also pointed out that Brevis going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction was an opportunity missed by the franchises. Brevis was later picked by Chennai Super Kings and this made de Villiers say 'CSK either got very lucky, or maybe the biggest master stroke ever'. He also admitted that 'this boy can play'. Dewald Brevis Becomes Youngest South African To Score Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025.

AB de Villiers Lauds Dewald Brevis' Century

Mind boggling that he wasn’t picked up at all! To think that he came in as an injury sub🤷‍♂️😄 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 12, 2025

