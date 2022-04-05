Dhanashree Verma was ecstatic after husband Yuzvendra Chahal wrecked former side Royal Challenger Bangalore's batting order during an IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium. Chahal first ran out Virat Kohli and then bowled David Willey. Verma's energetic celebration from the stands went viral.

Dhanashree Verma applauds after Chahal took wicket of RCB captain Faf du Plessis.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/v042nGGD4D — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) April 5, 2022

