The Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni is playing his last first-class game and before the first day's play, the Mumbai team went on to give a guard of honour. Dhawal Kulkarni has been a part of the Mumbai team since 2008. He has also been a part of Mumbai's squad who won the Ranji Trophy in 2008-09, 2009-10, 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons. Kulkarni has played a total of 95 matches in first-class and has taken 281 wickets. The pacer has also been a part of Indian cricket on some occasions. 'It's White vs Whites' Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Teases 'Face-Off' With Ravi Ashwin, Shares Glimpse of His Batting Practice On Social Media (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

I.C.Y.M.I



The Mumbai team gave a Guard Of Honour on Day 1 to Dhawal Kulkarni, who is playing his final first-class game 👏@dhawal_kulkarni | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final | #MUMvVID

Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/k7JhkLhOID pic.twitter.com/LTCs0142fc— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)