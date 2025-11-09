Akash Kumar Choudhary scripted records en route to scoring an unbeaten 50 off just 14 deliveries, during the Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh match in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 plate group at the Pithwala Stadium, Surat on Sunday, November 2. Coming in to bat at number eight for Meghalaya in the first innings, the right-hander scored the fastest fifty in the history of First-Class Cricket, getting to his half-century off just 11 balls. He broke a 13-year-old record that was set by Wayne White, who had smashed a 12-ball fifty in 2012. Not just this, but Akash Kumar Choudhary also became the first player in First-Class cricket history to hit eight consecutive sixes. Akash Kumar Choudhary became just the third batter in the history of First-Class Cricket to hit six sixes in one over, after Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri. Fact Check: Did Leopard Interrupt Ranji Trophy Match in Dharamshala? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Instagram Video.

Akash Kumar Choudhary Smashes Records En Route to Unbeaten 50

🚨 Record Alert 🚨 First player to hit eight consecutive sixes in first-class cricket ✅ Fastest fifty, off just 11 balls, in first-class cricket ✅ Meghalaya's Akash Kumar etched his name in the record books with a blistering knock of 50*(14) in the Plate Group match against… pic.twitter.com/dJbu8BVhb1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Domestic ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)