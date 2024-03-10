Chess legend Viswanathan Anand congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin when he played his 100th Test match at Dharamshala and called him 'Chess player among cricketers'. Ashwin also revealed how he picked Anand's brain during their conversation. Now, Anand shared a video of his batting practice on social media teasing a possible 'face-off' with Ravichandran Ashwin in 'whites'. The post sparked anticipation among fans and goes viral in no time. 'Fancy a Chess Match Sometime?' Viswanathan Anand Calls Ravi Ashwin A ‘Chess Player Among Cricketers’, Congratulates Him on Playing 100 Test Matches.

Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Teases 'Face-Off' With Ravi Ashwin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)