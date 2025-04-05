Digvesh Rathi was named Man of the Match in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 in Lucknow on April 4. The leg-spinner has been one of the finds of IPL 2025 and he made his presence felt big time as Lucknow Super Giants successfully defended a 204-run target in front of their home fans. At one point, the 25-year-old had conceded just 10 runs off three overs and ended up giving away 21 runs in four overs, while taking the wicket of Naman Dhir who was looking in very good touch, having smashed 46 runs off 24 deliveries with four fours and three sixes. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Mumbai Indians by 12 Runs in IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Rathi Guide LSG to Thrilling Win Against Five-Time Champions.

Digvesh Rathi Wins Man of the Match Award

A spell of the highest authority 🫡 Digvesh Singh's economical effort in a high-scoring game gets him a well-deserved Player of the Match award! 🔥 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/HHS1Gsb3Wz#TATAIPL | #LSGvMI | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/uH4s0GjFQ8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)