Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a thrilling 12-run victory over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday. With this victory, the Rishabh Pant-led LSG are placed at sixth place in the IPL 2025 standings. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are ranked in seventh place in the points table. Hardik Pandya Becomes First-Ever Captain To Take Five-Wicket Haul in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Talking about the match, MI skipper Hardik Pandya decided to bowl first. However, his decision went in vain as Lucknow smashed 203/8 in 20 overs. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram hammered brilliant half-centuries. Marsh scored 60 runs off 31 deliveries, including 11 boundaries. Markram hammered 53 runs off 38 balls with the help of six boundaries. Youngster Ayush Badoni (30) and veteran David Miller (27) added crucial runs for the Super Giants as the host posted a daunting total.

With the ball, captain Hardik Pandya picked up a five-wicket haul. Hardik ended his stunning four-over spell with 5/36. The MI captain dismissed key batters Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (12), skipper Rishabh Pant (2), David Miller, and Akash Deep (0). Pandya also became the first-ever captain to scalp a five-wicket haul in Indian Premier League history. Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur took one wicket apiece.

While chasing a huge target, the Mumbai Indians started on a poor note. Openers Will Jacks (5) and Ryan Rickelton (10) departed for cheap scores. However, Naman Dhir played a fighting knock of 46 runs off 24 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Dhir's knock stabilised the Mumbai innings. He also stitched a crucial 69-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav.

Veteran Suryakumar Yadav played a stunning knock of 67 runs off 43 deliveries. Suryakumar smashed nine fours and one maximum during his stay at the crease. However, Yadav was dismissed by speedster Avesh Khan. Towards the end, Tilak Varma (25*)retired out himself and Mitchell Santner replaces him at the crease. Why Rohit Sharma Is Not Playing LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Find Reason Behind Mumbai Indians Opener's Unavailability.

Captain Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 28-run knock went in vain as Lucknow secured a thrilling victory over the five-time champions. With the ball, Digvesh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, and Avesh Khan bagged one wicket apiece. The Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow will be next seen in action on April 8. LSG will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai, on the other hand, will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

