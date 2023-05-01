Yash Thakur ailed a sensational direct hit to run out Dinesh Karthik in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 1. The fast bowler, fielding off his own bowling in the 19th over, gathered the ball after Wanindu Hasaranga hit it and then turned back in quick time to hit the stumps. Karthik was way out of his crease and tried to make it back, only to slip and fall. Virat Kohli Dismissal Video: Watch RCB Batter Get Stumped After Being Beaten by Ravi Bishnoi's Delivery During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Yash Thakur Nails Direct Hit to Run Out Dinesh Karthik

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)