Virat Kohli was completely beaten by a Ravi Bishnoi delivery as he was stumped by Nicholas Pooran during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 1. The RCB star batter danced down the track to take Bishnoi on but the ball spun and he ended up being deceived. Nicholas Pooran then did a fine job by whipping off the bails in a flash. KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding, Lucknow Super Giants Captain Seen in Considerable Pain; Walks Out of Field During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Virat Kohli's Dismissal Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)