Deandra Dottin took to social media to reveal shocking details about her exclusion from the Gujarat Giants squad ahead of the Women's Premier League 2023. The West Indies star was said to have not received a medical clearance in a statement by Gujarat Giants, a part of which read, "Such clearances are a requirement of all the players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon." However, Dottin issued a statement on social media where she expressed her shock and disappointment as she clarified the series of events which led to her being unfortunately ruled out of WPL 2023. She also stated that this statement would end all speculations on her exclusion from the tournament. Deandra Dottin Rejects Claims of Medical Issue As Reason Of Unavailability After Gujarat Giants Names Kim Garth As Replacement Ahead of Opening Match in WPL 2023.

Read Deandra Dottin's Full Statement Here:

In light of ongoing speculation surrounding my exclusion from this year's Women's Premier League (WPL), please find attached, a brief statement from me that addresses and clarifies the events that led to my omission from the inaugural WPL tournament earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/SmiSnkMlrZ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)