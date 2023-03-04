Controversy hits WPL 2023 even before the ball gets rolling. Gujarat Giants declared Deandra Dottin, the West Indian all-rounder as unfit as she is yet to recover from a medical condition and named Australian Kim Garth as her replacement. But immediately after Deandra Dottin came out on twitter rejecting the claims that she is unfit indicating that her contract was cancelled without any proper reason. Deandra Dottin, Gujarat Giants Player, Ruled Out of WPL 2023 Due to Medical Issues; Kim Garth Named As Her Replacement.

Deandra Dottin Rejects Claims of Medical Issue As Reason Of Unavailability

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

