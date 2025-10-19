'Disappointed' fans reacted on social media after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply on their return to international cricket during IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Rohit Sharma, who was playing his 500th international match, struck a boundary down the ground but was out for just eight runs off 14 deliveries with Josh Hazlewood taking his wicket. Virat Kohli, who walked out to bat at number three, was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for an eight-ball duck. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their much-anticipated return to international cricket in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 but were unable to make any impact whatsoever with the bat in hand. Take a look at some reactions. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Star Indian Batter For a Duck in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

'Really Disappointed'

Ro- ko is back to the dugout man 😭😭😭 really disappointed https://t.co/Y9p5gJkAcJ — akash(inactive era) (@urupadaporan) October 19, 2025

'Worst Morning of the Year'

Ro Ko back in the dugout under 30 minutes of the game. This is literally the worst morning of the year or so. 😭😭😭😭 — Bhawana (@cricbhawana) October 19, 2025

'Heart-Break for Ro-Ko Fans'

So, it's only 6.2 overs into the match and both the former India captains making a sort of a comeback are back in the hut, Kohli goes for an 8 ball duck. 💔 Heart break for Ro- Ko fans.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ojLgjTmiOS — Saurav Trivedi (@Auravauraa) October 19, 2025

Another Disappointed Fan Reacts

Fan Reacts to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Cheap Dismissals

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Fans Right Now

