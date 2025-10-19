Virat Kohli's return to international cricket did not go as planned as the star cricketer was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The eyeballs were on Virat Kohli as he walked out to bat after Rohit Sharma's dismissal and he was kept under pressure by the Australia National Cricket Team bowlers right from the outset. After being unable to get off the mark on the first seven balls he faced, the star Indian batter attempted a big booming drive, but instead, got an outside edge and the ball went straight to backward point, where Cooper Connolly ended up taking a sensational catch. Rohit Sharma Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood Dismiss Indian Opener in His 500th International Appearance in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Watch Virat Kohli's Wicket Video Here:

