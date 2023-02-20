A dog entered the field of play and stopped the action during an ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action between Scotland and Namibia to a halt at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, February 20. The dog ran onto the pitch and went near the boundary, where it stood for a while before running over it and going out of the field of play. Scotland won the match by 43 runs. 'Axar Ko Bowling Nahi Dena', Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel Engage in Cheerful Conversation As They Dissect Their Performances After India's Second Test Win Over Australia.

Dog Enters Field, Stop Play During Scotland vs Namibia Match

