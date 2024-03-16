Rajasthan Royals head coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara advised his players to stay hydrated as they began the training for IPL 2024. The Sri Lankan, in a video, shared by the franchise on social media, was seen asking the players to 'drink a lot of water' as they gear up and train amid the heat with the summer kicking in gradually. Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2024 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RR IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1: Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details.

Kumar Sangakkara Asks RR Players to Be Hydrated As They Train for IPL 2024

Sanga is a good human. Be like Sanga 😊💗 pic.twitter.com/6weAqmKzZL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 16, 2024

