Gujarat Titans (GT) ace speedster Mohammed Siraj removed dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head for eight runs during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the first over. The right-arm pacer bowled a length delivery around middle and leg to Travis Head. The left-handed batter flicked it towards the mid-wicket region, and Sai Sudharsan took a sharp catch. After Head's dismissal, funny memes and jokes of DSP Siraj went viral on social media. SRH vs GT IPL 2025, Hyderabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Travis Head Arrested

DSP Siraj Arrested Travis Head

Lol

Hilarious

DSP Mohammad Siraj to Travis Head today : #SRHvsGTpic.twitter.com/808GDRQC5M — S H i V A M 𝕩 🔥 (@eternal_shivam) April 6, 2025

Funny Meme on DSP Siraj

DSP Siraj arrests Travis Head one more time 😎#SRHvsGT pic.twitter.com/iKR2Oq20RV — 𝓟𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓮 🥂 (@whyy__prince) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)