After three back-to-back losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will now be hosting Gujarat Titans in their next game of the Indian Premier League 2025, with a hope to get back to winning ways. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match is the 19th match of the ongoing IPL, fifth for the Sunrisers and fourth for the Titans this season. While SRH are having an awful form, trembling at the bottom of the table, GT are in superb form ahead of the fixture, with two back-to-back wins. SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 19.

The runners-up from last season, Sunrisers Hyderabad started IPL 2025 with a bang too, winning against Rajasthan Royals by a massive 44 runs. But, since then the side has never really sparked better. They lost all the other three games, and all the losses did come off big margins, especially the last one against KKR, where they lost by 80 runs. Gujarat Titans had a rather opposite campaign. GT lost their first game by a narrow margin of 11 runs against Punjab Kings. But, post that they had two big, good wins, that too against two giants, Mumbai Indians, and RCB.

Hyderabad Weather Live

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match will be hosted in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, April 6. The weather in Hyderabad for the match is expected to be cool and clear, ideal for cricket, with no chances of rain in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius when the match starts, and dip to 26 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is known to be batting-friendly, with bare minimum aid for the bowlers. All expectations root for a high-scoring encounter in the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match. However, teams might look to bowl first in this venue, as dew plays an important factor in the second innings when the ball starts skidding on the bat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).