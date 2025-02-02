The ongoing financial problems between Bangladesh Premier League franchise Durbar Rajshahi and cricketers have reached a melting point, where international players like Mohammad Haris, Ryan Burl, and Miguel Cummins, and talents like Aftab Alam and Mark Deyal are left stranded in a hotel in Dhaka after they refused to play in 2024-25 edition mid-way following non-payment of their salaries. As reported by a senior journalist, Mohammad Isam, the above players are not only awaiting payment but also air tickets to fly back home, while also stating that Rajshahi owners and management have been unable to reach the cricketers. Bangladesh Premier League Team Durbar Rajshahi's Local Players Protest Over Non-Payment of Fees, Boycott Training Session; Franchise Issues Apology.

Cricketers Mohammad Haris, Aftab Alam, Mark Deyal, Ryan Burl and Miguel Cummins are stranded in their Dhaka hotel, waiting for their BPL team Durbar Rajshahi to give them payment and an air ticket to go back home. Rajshahi owner and management are unreachable to the players. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) February 2, 2025

