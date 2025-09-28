Indian all-rounder Axar Patel dismissed Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for a two-ball duck during the Asia Cup 2025 final match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 14th over. Axar Patel bowled a slower delivery on off-stump, and Mohammad Haris stepped out of the crease to play the lofted shot. Sadly, the wicketkeeper-batter hit straight towards Rinku Singh, who took a simple catch. Saim Ayub Wicket Video: Watch Jasprit Bumrah Take Superb Low Catch To Dismiss Pakistan Batter During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

And just like that… another one for India! 🥳 Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork#DPWorldAsiaCup2025#INDvPAKpic.twitter.com/IjEQDwUwc1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)