A bizarre incident was spotted during the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In the last ball of the tenth over of Pakistan innings, Salman Agha pushed a ball to the long-on area and ran for a single. The fielder fumbled in the deep and provided opportunity to Mohammad Haris and Salman Agha to come back for a double. Replay showed Mohammad Haris signalled Salman Agha that the second was not on initially before dragging his bat inside the crease. Haris stood there like that and set off for the second when it was a misfield. It was poor game awareness from Haris and Umpires adjudged it as one short. Saim Ayub Memes Go Viral After Pakistan Opener Registers Fourth Duck in Asia Cup 2025 During PAK vs BAN Super 4 Match.

Mohammad Haris Runs One Short

