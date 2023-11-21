West Indies Cricket Board selection committee has recently announced the ODI squad to represent West Indies in the upcoming series against England. Darren Bravo, who has scored 400 runs in the recent Super 50 competition and ended up has the highest scorer of the competition, was not selected in the squad. Desmond Haynes, lead selector of the West Indies Cricket board, stated they are looking at youngsters like Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze for the future. Darren Bravo's brother, star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo shared a post on social media slamming the selection committee by sharing his brother's stats, seeking clarification for his exclusion. ICC Shifts U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 From Sri Lanka to South Africa Due to Administrative Uncertainty at SLC.

Dwayne Bravo Slams West Indies Selection Committee

DJ Bravo's full statement on his brother's omission does not hold back: pic.twitter.com/TzeZPGmVXg — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) November 20, 2023

