Another reminder of the episode between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq by the fans in Eden Gardens. The incident grabbed headlines earlier this month in the IPL. This time, a group of fans in Kolkata were seen teasing the Afghanistan and Lucknow Super Giants cricketer with 'Kohli, Kohli' chants while he was fielding near the boundary during his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Naveen also was spotted hushing the audience after his teammate took one of the catches. The video of this incident has gone viral.

Eden Gardens Crowd Teases Naveen-ul-Haq With 'Kohli, Kohli' Chants

Eden Gardens crowd chanting 'Kohli, Kohli' on Naveen Ul Haq bowling. pic.twitter.com/WjibEQbiNr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

