Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru started their Women's Premier League 2025 campaign on a strong note. However, their winning momentum has been derailed in the last few games. The Smriti Mandhana-led side has slipped from first to fourth in the WPL 2025 standings. With two more league stage matches to go, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star players took some time off their field and attended RCB’s 'Regal Rendezvous' in Lucknow. Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry stole the show with her slaying look in a traditional Indian saree. While Richa Ghosh and other star cricketers looked in other traditional attires. Fans loved their favourite cricketers in traditional dresses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru shared some of the snapshots of the memorable night on their social handle. UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Premier League Match in Lucknow.

Ellyse Perry Slaying in Traditional Saree

It’s time for another 🎀 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪 🎞✂🎥 pic.twitter.com/dLr514CKpM — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2025

Royal Vibes in Lucknow!

𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗣𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗦: 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝘇𝘃𝗼𝘂𝘀! 🪩📸 RCB fam showcased the ultimate royal vibes and lit up the night in Lucknow! 🤩 Drop some compliments for our girls in the comments, 12th Man Army! ✨❤️#PlayBold#ನಮ್ಮRCB#SheIsBold#WPL2025pic.twitter.com/lIRXi2O3dQ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2025

RCB’s ‘Regal Rendezvous’ in Lucknow During WPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)