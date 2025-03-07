Bottom-placed UP Warriorz and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be up against each other in the 18th game of Women's Premier League Season 3. Both sides are in awful form and are the worst performers in WPL 2025. So, technically UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 game is a battle between the tailenders. While RCB-W are in the fourth spot with four consecutive losses, UPW-W are last following three back-to-back losses. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 6 Wickets in WPL 2025: Amelia Kerr's Five-Wicket Haul, Hayley Matthews' Half-Century Power MI-W to Clinical Victory Over UPW-W.

After losing the first two games of their campaign, UP Warriorz tried to make a strong comeback by winning the next two. But the fightback was short-lived, as UPW-W went on to lose the last three and are currently at the bottom with four points from seven games and only one match left.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru started their campaign with a bang, winning the first two games. But, since then it has only been downhill. They have lost four consecutive matches, and now have to win the remaining games to keep play-off hopes alive. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose All Their Home Matches in WPL 2025 With Defeat to Delhi Capitals.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed against each other in five Women's Premier League matches. UPW-W have two wins, while RCB-W have three wins in those WPL games.

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Names Smriti Mandhana Kranti Goud Ellyse Perry Chinelle Henry Sophie Ecclestone Kanika Ahuja

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Captain Smriti Mandhana hasn't been impressive at all in the last four games, scoring way few runs, and RCB-W have lost all of them. She needs to get back to runs for her team to shine. UPW-W needs to prevent Mandhana from settling down and for that, Kranti Goud with the new ball needs to be extremely effective. Ellyse Perry scored a magnificent 90 in her last meet with UP Warriorz, she must be looking to humiliate the bowling line-up yet again, and so Chinelle Henry with her raw pace must tend to get her out even at the cost of few boundaries. Sophie Ecclestone has picked only six wickets in all the games she has played in WPL 2025, but she needs to scalp Kanika Ahuja in the end overs to prevent a boost in total.

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground in Lucknow on March 8. The UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 will begin at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 is Viacom18 in India. But, now after the merger of Jio and Star Sports India, fans can find viewing options for the UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 live streaming on its app and website. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose First-Ever Super in Women's Premier League History in RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

UPW-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Likely XI

UP Warriorz Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma(c), Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry(wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's Cricket Team Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh Thakur

