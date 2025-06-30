England have started the five-match Test series against India with a win and they will look to extend it further when they take on the visitors again in the second Test at Edgbaston. Ahead of that, England announced their playing XI which remains unchanged from their win at Headingley. Despite Jofra Archer being included in the provisional squad, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue hold their spot and Archer doesn't come in. Ryan ten Doeschate Affirms Jasprit Bumrah is 'Available For Selection' For IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 and Awaiting Nod From Management, Confirms Two Spinners in Playing XI (Watch Video).

England Announce Playing XI vs India For 2nd Test

We're ready to do it all again at @Edgbaston on Wednesday! 🏟 😍 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2025

