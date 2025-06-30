Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who is also celebrating his birthday on June 30, attended the pre-match press conference ahead of the India vs England second Test match at Edgbaston. During the presser, he confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah has recovered and is available for the Test match. Although the Team management is yet to take a call on him playing and it is yet to be decided whether he would be included in the playing XI. He has also confirmed that two spinners will be included in the playing XI. Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the three spinners India have in their squad right now. IND vs ENG 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Nets During Saturday’s Session Ahead of Second Test, Bowls Full Tilt.

Ryan ten Doeschate Affirms Jasprit Bumrah is 'Available For Selection'

VIDEO | Indian cricket team's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that Bumrah is available for selection in the second Test match against England at Edgbaston starting from Wednesday. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZPe0rViFzr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2025

Ryan ten Doeschate Confirms Two Spinners in Playing XI

Ryan ten Doeschate: I am very sure two spinners will play. Which ones we are not sure yet. All three are bowling nicely, Washi is batting really well too. — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)