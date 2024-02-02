England's Shoaib Bashir could not have asked for a better Test debut. The spinner dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma for just 14 runs on Day 1 of the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 in Visakhapatnam. Sharma tried to play a glance shot but ended up hitting the ball straight to Ollie Pope, who was stationed at leg-slip. It was also India's first wicket of the match. Bashir earlier had missed the first Test due to visa issues. Rajat Patidar Makes Test Debut in India vs England 2nd Test 2024 at Visakhapatnam, Receives Cap from Zaheer Khan.

Watch Shoaib Bashir Dismiss Rohit Sharma

