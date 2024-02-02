Rajat Patidar is making his Test debut in the India vs England 2nd Test 2024, played at Visakhapatnam. The Madhya Pradesh batsman has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket and has been deservedly rewarded with his maiden Test cap which was presented to him by Zaheer Khan. Patidar was earlier added to India's squad after Virat Kohli had opted out of the first two Test matches due to personal reasons. Patidar has already made his ODI debut for India. England Playing XI for 2nd Test 2024 vs India: Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson Included As Visitors Leave Out Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

Rajat Patidar Makes Test Debut

Congratulations to Rajat Patidar who is all set to make his Test Debut 👏👏 Go well 👌👌#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/FNJPvFVROU — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2024

Zaheer Khan Presents Rajat Patidar Test Debut Cap

