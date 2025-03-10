Herschelle Gibbs slammed the Bangladesh Tigers team in Asian Legends League 2025 for not providing proper travel plans to him after signing him as head coach. The former South African cricketer was hired as head coach by the Bangladesh Tigers, with the announcement being made on February 11, but he revealed that he was not provided with any travel plans ahead of the team's match against Indian Royals on March 10. Taking to social media, he expressed his disappointment on this and wrote, "Hired me as coach of Bangladesh team and still waiting for travel plans!! F….. joke." While speaking to SACricketmag.com, the ex-cricketer opened up on this and wrote, "Well the league starts today so I was meant to fly on Saturday … no point in going if they ghost you.” Jonty Rhodes Shows Athleticism at the Age of 55! Legendary Cricketer’s Stunning Dive Effort Stops ‘Four’ of Shane Watson During Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters IML 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Herschelle Gibbs Slams Bangladesh Tigers Team in Asian Legends League for 'Ghosting' Him

Hired me as coach of Bangladesh team and still waiting for travel plans!! F….. joke https://t.co/TAp6abqu9t — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 10, 2025

Bangladesh Tigers Appoint Herscelle Gibbs as Head Coach

