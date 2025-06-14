There is an incident from the famous 1999 Cricket World Cup from the Super Six match between Australia and South Africa. Herschelle Gibbs dropped the catch of Steve Waugh at mid-wicket and Waugh went on to score a century, helping Australia win the match and stay above South Africa in the Super Six stages. In the semifinal, the Australia vs South Africa match got tied and due to their higher position, Australia qualified for the final. On the same day, 26 years later, Steve Smith dropped South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's catch in the slips, making a fan draw parallel of that to the dropped catch of Steve Waugh and pointed out that it might be a difference maker in the end. Bavuma scored 66 runs in the fourth innings of the ICC WTC 2025 final, helping South Africa get to a good position. ICC WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Holding Mace Will Lift Test Cricket Again in South Africa, Says Graeme Smith.

Fan Draws Parallel of Steve Smith's Drop of Temba Bavuma's Catch During With Herschelle Gibbs Dropping Steve Waugh

13th June 1999, Australia played SAF in a famous QF of the Cricket World Cup & Herschelle Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh that cost SAF the match & the WC. 13th June 2025, Steve Smith dropped Temba Bavuma who is on his way to write history & win the #WtcFinal2025 ! pic.twitter.com/slAiwTDV6Z — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) June 14, 2025

