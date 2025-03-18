The grand final of the ongoing Asian Legends League 2025 will be played between Indians Royals and the Asian Stars on March 18. The Asian Stars vs Indians Royals Asian Legends League 2025 final match will be played at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Udaipur, Rajasthan from 6:30 PM. Sony Sports Network are official broadcasting partner in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Asian Stars vs Indians Royals Asian Legends League 2025 final on Sony Sports 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Asian Stars vs Indians Royals Asian Legends League 2025 final match on FanCode, who hold streaming rights and provides action on their app and website, which will need a season/match pass. IPL 2025: From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah, Top Five Players From Mumbai Indians To Watch Out for; Check Full List.

Asian Stars vs Indians Royals Asian Legends League 2025 final:

Indian Royals storm into the FINALS! 🔥🏏 A dominant performance sees them one step away from glory. Can they lift the trophy? 👑💪 pic.twitter.com/pMTVFaF7gi — Asian Legends League T20 (@AsianLegendsT20) March 17, 2025

