Former cricketer Jonty Rhodes is considered one of the greatest fielders in world cricket. Jonty Rhodes' athleticism in the field is admired by the many cricketers across the globe. The legendary cricketer once again proved himself why he is known as one of the greatest fielders of all time. During the International Masters League 2025 match between Australia Masters and South Africa Masters in Vadodara on Friday, Rhodes stopped a four with a stunning diving effort. The incident happened during the 19th over of the Australia Masters innings. Shane Watson hammered a full delivery of Thandi Tshabalala straight down the ground. Jonty Rhodes ran across and put in a full-stretch dive to prevent the four. The video is now going viral in the social space. IML 2025: Sachin Tendulkar's Fifty In Vain As Australia Masters Beat India Masters By 95 Runs.

Fantastic Effort from Jonty Rhodes

