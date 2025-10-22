A fan was spotted wearing a Virat Kohli jersey, which had the name 'Kohli and the number '18' while attending the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan, with a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, are taking on South Africa. Shan Masood and co are eyeing a whitewash against the reigning Test champions. It is unclear from which day of the PAK vs SA 2nd Test this picture is, which showed a fan wearing a jersey of PSL (Pakistan Super League) franchise Peshawar Zalmi with 'Kohli 18' written on the back and this was another example of how much loved and admired the Indian cricket star is in Pakistan. Virat Kohli, one of the faces of cricket, has an immense following in Pakistan among other nations, with fans often seen wearing jerseys with his name on them. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo.

Fan Spotted Wearing 'Virat Kohli 18' Jersey in Pakistan During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025

Scenes you will only see in Pakistan. We just love this game nothing else. pic.twitter.com/0USDjRkzEI — Ayesha Masroor (@AyeshaMasroor56) October 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)