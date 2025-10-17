Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo

Fake Photo Claiming Virat Kohli Signing Pakistan Jersey
Virat Kohli spotted giving autographs to a Pakistani fan in Perth, Australia. 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/pGZ9s90oVw
— Zeeshan Nadeem (@Shani_7800) October 16, 2025
Did Virat Kohli Sign His Autograph on the Pakistan Jersey?
No, India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli did not sign his autograph for a fan on the Pakistan jersey. The unnamed fan hails from Karachi, Pakistan, and got Kohli to sign a RCB jersey while the cricketer was heading into the team bus en route practice session at Perth Stadium. The viral image circulating on social media is AI-generated and has been heavily edited, where the RCB jersey is replaced by the Pakistan jersey. Virat Kohli Fan From Karachi Gets Indian Cricketer’s Autograph on RCB Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).
Original Video of Virat Kohli Signing a RCB Jersey for a Fan
🚨 A lucky fan of Virat Kohli from Karachi got his RCB jersey signed by the star batter. @rohitjuglan @ThumsUpOfficial #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #AUSvsIND #CricketFans pic.twitter.com/gujRTYbwee
— RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) October 16, 2025
Several fans also pointed out that the claim of Kohli signing the Pakistan national cricket team jersey is fake and has been generated by AI only for traction.
User Points Out Fake Claim
Stop sharing fake,ai generate post. I have attached the real image pic.twitter.com/LEdUxXQMHw
— Anuj (@Anuj_utkala) October 16, 2025
Another User Busts Fake Claim
It was RCB shirt not Pakistani but the guy is from Karachi Pakistan
— Cricket Lovers (@Criclovers554) October 16, 2025
Kohli remains one of the widely followed and respected cricketers in Pakistan, despite the tensions with India, which has seen a degradation in recent times, especially since the Asia Cup 2025.
Fact check
Viral photo claiming Virat Kohli signed autograph on Pakistan jersey
The viral photo is AI generated, and fake as Kohli did not give any signature on Pakistan jersey.
