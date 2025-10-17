Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Give Fan An Autograph on Pakistan Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo

One of the biggest sporting personalities, Virat Kohli, will soon be in action on the field when the IND vs AUS ODI series 2025 begins from October 19, as India’s tour of Australia gets underway. Kohli, who reached Perth as part of the first batch of the India national cricket team squad, kicked off preparations for the ODI series by meeting and greeting lucky fans outside the team hotel, which is a norm on overseas tour. IND vs AUS 2025: Look at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Recent Form in 50-Over Format, Against Mighty Australia

One such Pakistan-based fan managed to get Kohli's signature, while also sneaking in a Rohit Sharma autograph. However, on social media, a picture of Kohli went viral, where the ace Indian batter could be seen giving his autograph on a Pakistan jersey, which the fan could be seen holding patiently. The reader can find Kohli's photo signing for a fan in Perth below.

Fake Photo Claiming Virat Kohli Signing Pakistan Jersey

Virat Kohli spotted giving autographs to a Pakistani fan in Perth, Australia. 🫡❤️ pic.twitter.com/pGZ9s90oVw — Zeeshan Nadeem (@Shani_7800) October 16, 2025

Did Virat Kohli Sign His Autograph on the Pakistan Jersey?

No, India national cricket team batter Virat Kohli did not sign his autograph for a fan on the Pakistan jersey. The unnamed fan hails from Karachi, Pakistan, and got Kohli to sign a RCB jersey while the cricketer was heading into the team bus en route practice session at Perth Stadium. The viral image circulating on social media is AI-generated and has been heavily edited, where the RCB jersey is replaced by the Pakistan jersey. Virat Kohli Fan From Karachi Gets Indian Cricketer’s Autograph on RCB Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Original Video of Virat Kohli Signing a RCB Jersey for a Fan

Several fans also pointed out that the claim of Kohli signing the Pakistan national cricket team jersey is fake and has been generated by AI only for traction.

User Points Out Fake Claim

Stop sharing fake,ai generate post. I have attached the real image pic.twitter.com/LEdUxXQMHw — Anuj (@Anuj_utkala) October 16, 2025

Another User Busts Fake Claim

It was RCB shirt not Pakistani but the guy is from Karachi Pakistan — Cricket Lovers (@Criclovers554) October 16, 2025

Kohli remains one of the widely followed and respected cricketers in Pakistan, despite the tensions with India, which has seen a degradation in recent times, especially since the Asia Cup 2025.

Fact check

Claim : Viral photo claiming Virat Kohli signed autograph on Pakistan jersey Conclusion : The viral photo is AI generated, and fake as Kohli did not give any signature on Pakistan jersey. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2025 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).