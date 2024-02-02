Rajat Patidar was greeted with 'RCB RCB' chants as he walked out to bat in the India vs England 2nd Test 2024 on Friday, February 2. The right-hander, who made his debut in the match, famously represents Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and the fans of the franchise cheered for the batsman as he arrived at the crease after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal. Patidar looked assured at the crease and played some good strokes for his 32 before being dismissed by Rehan Ahmed in what turned out to be an unfortunate dismissal. The video of Patidar being greeted with RCB chants at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam has gone viral. Rajat Patidar Makes Test Debut in India vs England 2nd Test 2024 at Visakhapatnam, Receives Cap from Zaheer Khan.

Watch Video:

Crowd Started Chanting RCB RCB as soon as Rajat Patidar comes to Bat👀 Unreal craze for @RCBTweets 🔥#INDvsENGTest Yashasvi Jaiswal #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/uiDS2oMyEw — 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝕏 (@CapXSid) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)