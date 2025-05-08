The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match was stopped midway as one of the floodlight towers at the HPCA Stadium went off. As it seemed like a technical fault, very soon all the towers went off and the players were called off the field as well. The fans were also asked to evacuate from the stadium as it was later confirmed that the match was stopped due to security reasons. PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala Called Off Midway Amid Reports Of Drone Attack From Pakistan.

Fans Evacuated From HPCA Stadium In Dharamsala

BREAKING: PBKS vs DC match has been stopped. Fans being evacuated #IPL #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/NiIPHi0JLc — Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)