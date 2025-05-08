In a huge development, the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala has been called off midway amid fresh reports of drone attacks from Pakistan. Talking about the match, Punjab Kings decided to bat first. PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (70) and Prabhsimran Singh (50*) played brilliant knocks. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh stitched an impressive 122-run stand for the opening wicket. Only 10.1 overs were bowled before the authorities decided to call off the match due to security reasons. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs DC Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala Called Off Midway

IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals called off midway as Dharamsala goes dark. pic.twitter.com/oZRE4z0zA3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2025

