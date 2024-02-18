The Pakistan Super League season 9 commenced on February 17, 2024 with the match between Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United. The day two of the PSL 2024 had the matches between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings. During the second match of the day between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, the broadcast of the PSL 2023 got stopped due to some technical issues. Fans were left in confusion due to the fault who took to social media to express their query. The broadcast was resumed after some time. ‘Tera Yaar, Mera Yaar Qaidi Number 804’ Spectators Raise Slogans In Favour of Jailed Imran Khan During PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Fans Left Confused

Where did the PSL broadcast go? Ya phir srif meri ghayab hui hai? #HBLPSL9 — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) February 18, 2024

Fans Shared Memes

psl broadcast after seeing shan masood and shoaib malik bat: pic.twitter.com/R6mJjig2zZ — عثمان (@usmssss) February 18, 2024

More Fans React With Memes

PSL broadcast after seeing Malik and Shan Masood on the crease pic.twitter.com/88lMEHEBF7 — yang goi (@GongR1ght) February 18, 2024

Funny One

Broadcast disruption in PSL Multan jeet raha tha ab broadcast shuru hoga tou Karachi jeet raha hoga. — Rafi Ullah Khan 🏏 (@Rafikhan907) February 18, 2024

Pani Me Gayi

PSL broadcast Pani me gayi Chapakkk.#PSL9 — Maheen (@maheen0614) February 18, 2024

