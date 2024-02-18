The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 got underway with a glittering opening ceremony followed by a high-scoring encounter between Islamabad United and reigning champions Lahore Qalandars. While the match was underway at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, spectators raised slogans in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is jailed. The fans at the stadium chanted, "Tera yaar mera yaar, qaidi number 804" (You friend, my friend, convict no 804). 'Tenure Was Cut Short to 2 Months...Stay Tuned' Mohammad Hafeez Opens Up After Being Removed as Director of Pakistan Men's Cricket Team.

Fans Raise Slogan in Favour of Jailed Imran Khan

Tera Yar Mera Yar Qaidi # 804 pic.twitter.com/ZWBdl59sOX — Amina Zubair (@amnakhani123) February 17, 2024

