England defeated Pakistan by 74 runs in a thrilling first Test of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The Ben Stokes-led side scored 657 runs in their first innings that included a world record of 500 or more runs in the first day of a Test match. Pakistan, on the other hand, put a good total of 579 in response. In their next innings, England declared at 264 for 7, setting a 343-run target for Pakistan. Here are some

Lol

An appreciation post for India

Damn!

PAK VS ENG test match summed up in a single picture...#EngvsPak pic.twitter.com/KLBv9A650y — HANAN MALIK🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸 (@maliksahaab_005) December 5, 2022

One min silence for the hosts

Pakistan:- • Did its best to Hospitalize England Team . • Made Highway . •Forced England To Declare Early . Still Lost The Match .😂🤣🤣#PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/kwPthYyZTu — BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)