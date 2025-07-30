The 24-year-old Afghan batter Farmanullah Safi hit five consecutive sixes in the 16th over of the Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 match. Farmanullah Safi slammed five sixes all over the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during his 72-run knock off just 28 balls. This aggressive knock also earned him the man of the match award, as his side Mis Ainak Knights won by 72 runs, after scoring a huge 264/2 in the first innings. Farmanullah Safi slammed those sixes against Nangeyalia Kharote and Gulbadin Naib. Rashid Khan Hits Bowler For No-Look Six In Extraordinary Fashion During Speenghar Tigers vs Mis-E Ainak Knights Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Farmanullah Safi Hits Five Consecutive Sixes:

Farmanullah Safi Hits 5 sixes In a Row In Afghanistan Shpageeza League .🤯 - The future of Afghanistan Cricket .👌pic.twitter.com/7aFAli40Vp — Cric भक्त (@CricGayata5915) July 29, 2025

