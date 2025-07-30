The ongoing Shpageeza Cricket League (SPL) 2025 has seen some brutal hitting; however, none better than Noor Ul Rahman, who managed to smash the quickest hundred in tournament history, taking just 40 balls to register a century. Rahman, batting for Amo Sharks, managed to race towards a stunning 40-ball century in Kabul against Band-e-Amir Dragons in pursuit of 181 runs in a Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 match, which was laced with seven fours and nine sixes. The 24-year-old wicketkeeper remained unbeaten on 115 off 43, and helped Amo Sharks reach their target in 13.5 overs, with nine wickets to spare. Farmanullah Safi Slams Five Sixes in a Row During Mis Ainak Knights vs Band-e-Amir Dragons Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Match (Watch Video).

40-Ball Hundred For Noor Ul Rahman

HUNDRED! 💯💯 Noor Ul Rahman creates history in Kabul as he scores the quickest hundred off just 40 deliveries in the history of the Shpageeza Cricket League. 👏#Shpageeza | #SCLX | #XBull | #Etisalat pic.twitter.com/Syn1dqZM9w — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 30, 2025

