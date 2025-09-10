Afghanistan commenced their Asia Cup 2025 journey with a comfortable victory over Hong Kong China in their first match. Afghanistan won the toss and batted first. Although they lost two quick wickets, Sediqullah Atal stabilised the innings. Azmatullah Omarzai supported him with a power-packed half-century off only 20 ball and the duo carried Afghanistan to a solid total of 188/6 on the board. Chasing it, Hong Kong faded away from the game in no time, losing four wickets in quick succession. They ended their innings for just 94/9 and handed Afghanistan a victory by 94 runs. Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped two wickets each. Why is Hong Kong Cricket Team Called Hong Kong, China in Asia Cup 2025?

Afghanistan Defeat Hong Kong By 94 Runs in Asia Cup 2025

